Danny Willett: Jordan Spieth was brilliant for me after winning the Masters | Golf News

Jordan Spieth introduced Danny Willett in the green jacket

Danny Willett talks about his great victory at the 2016 Masters and how Jordan Spieth reacted by winning the Green Jacket in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Willett became the first British golfer since Sir Nick Faldo won the first men's race of the year after capitalizing on a nine-lap collapse of Spieth to claim a three-stroke victory at Augusta.

Spieth appeared to be navigating a successful title defense to follow consecutive bogeys from 10 with a quad-bogey at 12, while Willett birdied three in a four-hole stretch from 13 to help secure the biggest victory of his career. until now.

Willett finished the week with five fewer, while Spieth finished tied for second with Lee Westwood.

Spieth presented his green jacket to the Englishman at the Butler Cabin, a tradition for the former Masters champion, with Willett impressed with the American's reaction to him.

"I personally think it would have been incredibly difficult for anyone because of how it happened," Willett told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. "It was all so impressive.

"For a boy who has done so much in the game at such a young age, that would have hurt a little. For the ceremony to be eight minutes after he left, the last is not a lot of time for someone to get in. in your own space and be happy about it.

"I think he (Spieth) handled it wonderfully, he was brilliant to me. I think it's incredibly difficult for the former champion to hand the jacket over to the new champion if that scenario happens as it did."

Spieth posted a record 73 during the last day

In addition to talking about the winning ceremony, Willett reveals how it felt to start the week at Augusta National and how she responded by suddenly realizing that she was leading the Masters on that dramatic final day.

Willett also chooses her favorite shots from that winning round and the emotions sat on the couch waiting for the final groups to end, further explaining how she dealt with her new position in the world of golf as a great champion.

The final round of the 2016 Masters is repeated, in its entirety, starting at 12:45 pm on Thursday at Sky Sports Golf. Willett will also be joining Nick Dougherty for a live "Watch Along,quot; on Instagram starting at 5.30 p.m.