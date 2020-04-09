Dana White Says UFC 249 Won't Happen After All | MMA News

UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney halted UFC President Dana White's plan to continue fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After promising to maintain a regular fighting schedule, White announced the decision to stop competing on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner in a reported $ 1.5 billion deal.

UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 at an unannounced location, and White planned to follow up with weekly fight cards.

In an interview with ESPN, White said he had received calls from "the powers that were (at Disney), and asked me to withdraw and not do this event next Saturday."

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas withdrew from her fight with Jessica Andrade, following the death of two of her relatives by COVID-19.

With rumors that the event would take place in a California casino, state senator Dianne Feinstein asked that the event be postponed, as it was contrary to the state's "shelter-in-place,quot; directive that she intends to combat the spread of the coronavirus.