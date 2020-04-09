Dana White Says UFC 249 Is Canceled – Deadline

UFC President Dana White has finally capitulated to the realities of the coronavirus era.

While the NBA and NHL suspended their regular seasons, the NCAA canceled March Madness, Major League Baseball delayed opening day, and soccer entities around the world dismissed the games, the MMA promoter insisted that UFC 249, the Twelve fight pay-per-view card on ESPN +, it was a go.

White had already canceled three events in late March and early April, so he was doing his best to make UFC 249, the April 18 event featuring an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, happen.

The event was first scheduled at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with Ferguson facing undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. But Nurmagomedov had trouble getting out of his native Dagestan and getting into the US. USA, so Gaethje replaced him.

In the midst of that turmoil, UFC 249 was transferred. White said at one point that he had secured a private island where fighters who were having trouble entering the United States could still face off.

Eventually White settled at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. Although the California State Athletic Commission had canceled all combat sporting events as of May 31, the Tachi Palace is located on tribal lands and is therefore not subject to CSAC jurisdiction.

But the final blow came today, when White revealed that those at "the highest level you can go to at Disney and the highest level at ESPN" called him and asked him to give up.

He discussed the details in an interview with ESPN, insisting that the UFC would be the first major sports entity back in business.

"It's all good. We're going to get through this," White said. "We will be the first to come back. Fight Island is coming up, all good … We will fix all of this, get an ESPN date and come back first."