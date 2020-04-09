Dallas Home Assistance Looking for Caregivers, Managers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas home care assistance tells Up News Info 11 that they are "now hiring."

CEO Jared Capla said: "We need both care managers and caregivers … so we are looking to serve a larger number of clients who can no longer be independent."

He says entry-level jobs can pay up to $ 50,000 a year with managerial roles that pay up to six figures.

"They really have to have a compassionate and compassionate side, about the candidates that they are looking for," Capla said. "We will train our incoming customer service managers and customer service providers."

If you want to apply for a job at the company, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

