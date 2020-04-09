Dallas Home Assistance Looking for Caregivers, Managers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas home care assistance tells Up News Info 11 that they are "now hiring."

CEO Jared Capla said: "We need both care managers and caregivers … so we are looking to serve a larger number of clients who can no longer be independent."

He says entry-level jobs can pay up to $ 50,000 a year with managerial roles that pay up to six figures.

"They really have to have a compassionate and compassionate side, about the candidates that they are looking for," Capla said. "We will train our incoming customer service managers and customer service providers."

