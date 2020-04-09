Dallas city leaders finalize proposed emergency ordinance to prevent evictions – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas city leaders are finalizing details of a proposed emergency ordinance to prevent evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Using the model one he just proposed in Austin, the proposal would require landlords to give tenants a minimum 60-day notice to vacate before they can proceed with the evictions.

While the ordinance will certainly help people with financial problems who suddenly don't have a job, there is concern about the impact it would have on homeowners.

Exceptions would exist to allow eviction of tenants arrested for criminal activity or drug-related offenses.

During a Thursday meeting of the City Council's ad hoc COVID-19 committee, an attorney who assisted tenants described the current situation through the eyes of a veteran who is already behind on rent while waiting for his check to arrive. federal disaster aid and your unemployment check.

"Your landlord has been exploiting your phone with nasty text messages and phone calls trying to get you to pay the rent," said attorney Mark Melton. "Obviously he has no money. We are hearing that many people cannot apply for their unemployment benefits because the website and the phone lines are backed."

If the ordinance passes, city leaders said a free pass should not be considered to avoid paying rent for 60 days.

Tenants will still have to pay the full amount due or they will still face eviction.

For now, it's still unclear what kind of incentives homeowners would have, if any, to work with troubled tenants. But the city is also working on developing a rental assistance program with $ 4 million of money available.