Customers struggling to get money back after canceled trips and events – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

If COVID-19 canceled your big trip or plans to attend an event, most airlines and companies are giving you your money back. But the I-Team has learned that it cannot be counted on in all companies.

With planes landed across the country, flight battles cause some passengers to stand firm to get their money back.

"We've had a lot of people who are frustrated," says Brett Snyder, owner of travel site Cranky Flier.

Snyder is a former airline employee who focuses more on helping customers navigate refund and credit options than on booking flights right now.

"There are different policies for different airlines and it can be difficult for people to follow," explains Snyder.

Last week, the United States Department of Transportation announced that it was receiving a significant number of complaints from passengers with tickets that they felt hurt.

In response, in a compliance notice, he told all US airlines that they must "give quick refunds,quot; to travelers whose flights were canceled or "significantly delayed."

However, just this week, a Minnesota police officer filed a class action lawsuit after he said his April flight was canceled and United Airlines refuses to return his money.

In the lawsuit, it claims that the airlines are engaging in "unfair and deceptive conduct … forcing customers to book a flight or travel voucher instead of returning their money …"

"It is at this time that everyone has a valuable need for cash, so coupons do not pay the bills," says attorney Nick Coulson.

You have just filed a class action lawsuit against StubHub for a customer who purchased tickets to a National Hockey League game with the StubHub "Fan Protection Guarantee,quot; promising that we will refund your money.

But, the game did not happen. It was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now Coulson says his client, and thousands of other ticket holders whose events were canceled, will receive a 120% credit within the next year.

"They tried to sell this robbery, this robbery, to their clients because the coupon is for 120% of the purchase price, but it is a coupon that expires in a year … They may never be able to use it because none of us knows what can occur. It seems like in the next 12 months … (My client) like everyone else is in a position where I could use the money right now. "

So far, during this emergency, the Texas Attorney General's Office tells Team I that it has heard from 232 consumers complaining about rebates with companies across the state.

HOW TO GET A REFUND

1. If you were denied a refund, our experts say to first try to speak directly with the company. Clearly explain your problem to a salesperson or manager.

2. If that doesn't work, go up the chain until you find someone with the power to help. This can mean a corporate headquarters

3. You can also file a complaint with the following agencies:

– Office of the Attorney General

– The Better Business Bureau

– The Federal Trade Commission

4. If a business moves or closes, contact the Texas Secretary of State to find the registered agent and owner's address.

Please provide as many of these details as possible and cite the regulations that you believe were violated in your complaints.

5. And remember, you can also contact your bank to dispute a charge.

6. Finally, file a complaint with the Department of Transportation if you are fighting a US airline for refund issues.

DECLARATION OF UNITED AIRLINES:

“Since the start of the COVID-19 health event, we have implemented new policies to provide flexibility to our clients during these extraordinary times by allowing them to change their travel plans free of charge. Passengers can automatically book eligible trips to an alternative flight free of charge or request an electronic travel certificate, so they can choose a flight in the future. Eligible travelers on domestic flights, and customers with international tickets, can request a refund on United.com or can call our contact centers if their flights have been severely adjusted or service to their destination suspended due to government mandates or reductions United time schedules related to COVID-19. We are proud of the role that our company and our employees play during this crisis and continue to operate in almost all national destinations, as well as in six international markets around the world, including our partner centers. ”

STUBHUB STATEMENT:

“StubHub is a global market and our policies vary by region, according to local orientation. In the past few weeks, more than 40,000 events have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled, 23,000 in the US alone. USA And Canada. Given the unprecedented impact coronavirus has had on the live events industry, we have adapted our policies in the US. USA And Canada as we continue to try to go further for our clients. As a market, we act as an intermediary for buyers and sellers. In normal times, we have made the decision to refund buyers before raising money from seller to offer them more convenience. And under normal circumstances this works well, even with StubHub taking the risk of time lags and some losses when we are unable to charge the seller. With the coronavirus impacting more than 28,000 events and the magnitude of the associated challenge to recover the money owed by sellers in the coming months, it is currently impossible for us to offer immediate cash refunds to all buyers. When the volume of cancellations accelerated a few weeks ago, we were the first in our industry to offer a coupon worth 120% of the value of the ticket. This will now be our default option in Canada and in the United States. Outside the US USA And Canada fans have a default refund. Due to the exceptional circumstances currently facing the music and sports industries, some refunds may take a little longer than normal to process. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our community during this extraordinary time. "

DECLARATION OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION: