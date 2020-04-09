Craig T. Nelson and Son Noah Nelson Team in Spy Thriller ‘The Operative’ – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Parent / child duo Craig T. Nelson and Noah Nelson have partnered with nascent producer Landmark Studio Group to develop the spy thriller The operativeloosely based on Harvey Gomberg's book Codename Stinger.

Noah Nelson, who has written on shows that include Hawaii Five-0 Y Secrets and Lies, has created the drama, which is being viewed as a ten-part series, with its Coach Y Paternity Father Star will star in the lead role of retired intelligence operative John Straw.

The father and son team has echoes of Eugene and Dan Levy, whose Schitt Creek retired this week, albeit in drama.

Straw was mysteriously forced to end his career after the Cold War, but reappears to warn of an upcoming attack on American soil. A young analyst named Emma, ​​sent by the CIA to interview him about his claims, discovers that Straw is full of stories, some of which point to a decades-long conspiracy with ties to the Kremlin. In their search for the truth, Emma and John soon become allies as they work together to try to stop a skillful, cunning and formidable enemy before it is too late.

The series is loosely based on the Harvey Gomberg book Stinger code name with Gomberg consulting on the series.

Noah Nelson will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Anne ClementsThe oath), Landmark CEO David Ozer and VP of Development and Production Tim Rouhana will also be executive producers, while Gary Hellerstein joins as supervising producer.

Former IDW Entertainment President Ozer, who launched Landmark Studio Group with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment last year, told Deadline that it will be a "high-end thriller" that will carry premium broadcasters and streamers.

It is the company's latest television project since its launch after Flagrant, a drama with Michael Rapaport from Atypical.

Ozer added that the company recently finished production of the feature film by Nic Cage. Willie’s Wonderland, days before the closure of Coronavirus, and which is also developing a project for the sister company Crackle, a YA themed project based on a comic.

"The operative It demonstrates the caliber of quality content we have focused on creating since I formed Landmark last year, and we are very proud to be a part of this production, ”said Rouhana. "We are aiming high to create a franchise series to top the binge-worthy charts, and with the incomparable talents of Noah and Craig on board to bring this series to life, we are confident we will succeed."

"I couldn't be happier to work with Landmark," added Noah Nelson. “Tim has been instrumental in helping us take the show to the next level. I can't wait to see all the hard work pay off and see this story come to life. "

“My son and I work very hard on the premises. It's a great team and I'm excited to see it work, "said Craig T. Nelson.