COVID-19 test by White House reporters ahead of Trump press conference – Deadline

The White House will give coronavirus tests to journalists attending Thursday's press conference, a sign of concern about the exposure even after a series of social distancing measures have been implemented.

Reporters will be evaluated and will have their results in time for the session, which generally begins around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Before the new precautions, journalists had their temperatures checked before entering the meeting room, a small space in the west wing built on what was once an indoor pool.

The White House Correspondents Association established a series of measures to space reporters with only two seats occupied per row. That leaves just 14 reporters sitting in the seats, creating an unusual atmosphere as President Donald Trump answers questions. Because reporters are on a group rotation, he often doesn't know the correspondent and has been asking what outlet they are on before hearing his question and answering.

Even with the new space, some reporters are still less than six feet, the recommended distance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The nightly briefings have come under considerable scrutiny, with pressure on news networks to refrain from broadcasting live or to do more aggressive fact-checking due to concerns that Trump has relayed misinformation. Earlier on Thursday, Trump criticized The Wall Street Journal for an editorial criticizing the evening events, bragging about the ratings he got for the briefings.

"The Wall Street Journal always" forgets "to mention that the ratings for White House press briefings are" through the roof "(Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @ @The New York City Times) and it is the only way to escape fake news and convey my opinions. WSJ is fake news!

The Journal had characterized the briefings as a waste of time.

The editorial said: “A friend of ours who voted for President Trump recently sent us a note saying that she had stopped watching daily coronavirus task force briefings at the White House. Why? Because they have become less about defeating the virus and more about Donald J. Trump's many enmities. "