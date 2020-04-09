COVID-19 Survivor Credits God for "Giving Me Another Chance,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A Georgia woman who received a hero's escort home after surviving COVID-19 credits God for her recovery.

Barbara Killiebrew, 60, had been hospitalized at the Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas since March 18. They put a fan on him and he seemed to be facing death.

“I felt in my mind and in my heart that I returned to them. I was fighting, I was fighting for my life, ”he told WALB.

But she said that God had other plans.

"First of all, I thank God for Jesus, for saving my life and giving me another chance because two or three times when I have given up, God said no," he said.

Killiebrew finally recovered, and when it was time to leave the hospital, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office came to formally escort her to her home.

"The sheriff and everything came together, blocked the roads and I was thinking to myself, it could have been a funeral, but instead, God spun him around for a celebration," said Killiebrew.

Although she was unable to see her two daughters for several days after she tested positive, Killiebrew said she did not feel that she was alone.

“I realize that there are many people across the country fighting for their lives, but God and his almighty helped me. He kept this young woman here to come home and tell her about the crown, COVID-19, ”he said.