Cough "attacks,quot; can be prosecuted as terrorism in the coronavirus war

On March 10, a man named Cody Lee Pfister entered a Missouri Walmart and was filmed licking deodorant on one of the shelves.

According to the probable cause statement, the Warrenton police later used it to obtain an arrest warrant, Pfister turned to a phone camera and asked, "Who's afraid of the coronavirus?" before sticking out the tongue and "dragging it through approximately ten (10) containers on the shelf and one part of the shelf."

He and his friends shared the video on social media, where it went quickly, well, virally, with 40,000 shares on Facebook and more on other platforms. Within days, the 26-year-old was charged with making a second-degree terrorist threat, a serious crime.

"He was an idiot, you asshole, all those things," said Pfister's attorney, Patrick Coyne. "But was it criminal? That will be the question. "

Lawyers and law enforcement officials suddenly face questions like that, if not exactly like that, amid new regulations aimed at stopping the spread of covid-19. As governors and mayors issue orders to stay home and ban meetings, law enforcement personnel are tasked with ensuring that citizens comply with unprecedented restrictions on their freedom of movement and, in some cases, , their livelihoods, during a crisis like never before. experienced. And they are doing so with full knowledge that to enforce laws to keep people separate, they must come into close contact with potential violators.

"Police are in this unenviable position of trying to enforce that," said Chuck Wexler, head of the Police Executive Investigation Forum, a group of state and local police executives investigating ways to improve police practices. .

"The challenge is to find a way to interact with the public when you don't want to arrest someone." That is the last thing you want to do. You want to educate the public, and not make people's lives worse than they already are. "

While law enforcement officials across the country spend more and more time separating meetings and knocking on nonessential business doors that ignore closing orders, they also encounter a less familiar crime: People are using the new coronavirus as a threat by coughing officers or others, threatening to cough up those around them, or contaminating merchandise in stores.

In one case, Gerrity's grocery store in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, was forced to throw away $ 35,000 worth of food when a woman allegedly coughed and spat on purpose and claimed to be infected with the virus. She was accused of making terrorist threats, among other things. A man faces similar charges in Minnesota for allegedly coughing on a grocery store employee and making false and racist comments about the cause of the virus.

In Manalapan, New Jersey, a Wegmans employee asked a 50-year-old man to stay away from her and the prepared food display she was attending. Instead of backing away, the man allegedly approached, coughed, and told him that he was infected with the virus.

In another disturbing pattern, reports are mounting of Americans threatening law enforcement officers with the virus. In Alaska, a woman allegedly caught stealing from a store told officers she was suffering from the virus, before retracting that story to avoid serious crime charges. In Martin County, Florida, a man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and told officers that he had the virus, took off a mask they gave him, and began to cough intentionally toward the officer. He was charged with assault and threat from a public servant.

"We have zero tolerance for this despicable behavior, and anyone who threatens the health and lives of my deputies will face the maximum charges," wrote Martin County Sheriff William Snyder in a Facebook post about the incident.

The fact that many officers become ill with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has reduced tolerance to such threats. The New York Police Department reported this week that a dozen police officers had died from the virus and that 20 percent of their uniformed workforce was ill. In New Jersey, 573 law enforcement officers, about 1 percent of that workforce, were infected statewide as of Wednesday afternoon.

So many New Jersey officials have faced verbal threats of infection that State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced plans to take on the prosecution of half a dozen such cases. Those include cases involving two men who allegedly spit on officers who responded to reports of domestic violence, and a woman who was allegedly trying to avoid a DWI arrest. In one case, Grewal said, an officer who was spit eventually hired covid-19.

The reasons why people make or follow such threats fall into two categories, said Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia who recently published a book titled "The Psychology of Pandemics."

Some are young adults who engage in "stress-induced antisocial behavior," he said. "They wish this was all over, and they still have a personal sense of invincibility."

Another group, he said, has "more sinister,quot; motivations, including the desire to be "agents of chaos."

The great stress many people feel as a result of the pandemic is a factor, he said. "It's long. It's long. You don't know when it will end. You don't know if the people around you are safe or infected," said Taylor. "And of course, this is the first pandemic we've seen in the era of social media and internet connectivity, which is accelerating the spread of fear."

The charges against those who are alleged to intentionally spread or threaten to spread the virus vary by state and local jurisdiction. But many people involved in these cases have been accused of some way of making "terrorist threats,quot; against others, in addition to more familiar charges such as the assault.

In late March, Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen issued a memorandum to federal law enforcement officials across the country suggesting that they could apply terrorism laws to those who threaten others with the spread of covid-19.

"Because the coronavirus appears to meet the legal definition of a 'biological agent' under federal law, Rosen wrote," such acts could potentially involve the nation's terrorism-related statutes. "He noted the laws on the handling or the production of biological agents for use as a weapon and hoaxes involving biological weapons.

Grewal believes that using "terrorist,quot; in these types of charges means something different from what many Americans might understand, and even from what Rosen, himself, might have meant.

"You really are taking action or taking action to threaten the well-being of others," said Grewal. "It is not similar to terrorism. It is more focused on an individual."

Most jurisdictions agree that these crimes justify arrest and some form of criminal charge.

But unlike others, Grewal also advocates an aggressive approach to controlling infractions and other restrictions.

“Initially, we were in a position to start from a warning point of view. . . . But last week, we quickly moved from warning to enforcement and zero tolerance posture, ”he said. "That was really born out of the guidance of our health department and the messages from our governor that the only tool we have at the moment is social distancing and the order to stay home."

But Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson took a different tactic at a press conference last week, advising local jurisdictions against arrests whenever possible.

"Our goal is 100% voluntary compliance," said Ferguson. "I want to be very clear: I don't want to have to use the powers of my office to hold those who intentionally violate the governor's emergency orders accountable."

Meanwhile, Coyne, the Missouri attorney, said coronavirus prosecutions are not all that different from other public nuisance cases. He said he had just finished one in which a man was charged under the same statute as Pfister. He had activated a fire alarm in a hospital.

"Which is obviously ridiculous," said Coyne. "That caused a danger to life. You have to do it knowingly. That's where I've seen this charge a couple of times. "

In Pfister's case, Coyne argues that his client did not commit a serious crime because he did not knowingly harm. The incident took place in early March, long before major alerts and orders to stay home in Missouri occurred, even before the World Health Organization officially called the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic.

"My argument is pretty clear: On March 10, everything was normal, you know?" Coyne said. "None of us could understand this pandemic."