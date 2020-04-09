Coronavirus: Wolf Squad Makes Six-Figure Donation From NHS | Football news





The donation follows Wolves-owned group Fosun, which provides personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line social care workers.

The Wolves first team team, manager and technical team made a six-figure donation to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to help the city's efforts against the coronavirus.

The funds will support the trust, which provides services in various hospitals, communities and care centers across the city, the club said in a statement released Thursday.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said: "All of us on the team, the boss and the staff wanted to do something significant to help Wolverhampton and the people of this city at a really difficult and challenging time for all of us."

"We get a lot of support from the people of Wolverhampton week after week in Molineux, across the country and even when we meet people, and for us this is the least we can do to pay for that. Support.

"We know that the club has been doing a fantastic job great to support the city since the outbreak, and we feel we wanted to add to that as a team and show how grateful we are to the NHS for all they do locally and nationally." "

The club confirmed that Wolves players have also donated separately to a collective initiative launched by Premier League players to generate funds for the NHS.

It was understood that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was instrumental in creating the #PlayersTogether initiative, which he says he intends to distribute funds "where it is most needed."

Professor Steve Field, President of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from the players at Wolverhampton Wanderers. It will help support our staff and patients during the pandemic and beyond.

"The money will go toward purchasing essential equipment for our new wards that are currently being built. This investment will make a huge difference to us and our patients."

"We are very grateful for all the support we have received from the community during this extremely difficult time."

The donation from the Wolves coaching and player team followed Wednesday's announcement that the club's owning group, Fosun, had contributed personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline social care workers.

Six thousand 30,000 pieces of PPE have been delivered to the NHS, including 500 & # 39; red zone & # 39; taped overalls, 800 medical overalls, 1,000 N95 masks, and 4,000 protective masks as part of the Global Aid Program Covid-19 from Fosun & # 39 ;.