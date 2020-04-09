Coronavirus: the International Tennis Federation gives permission to half of its staff | Tennis news







The International Tennis Federation (ITF) says 900 tournaments on all its circuits have been postponed so far due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it is terminating half of its staff.

In a statement, the governing body of tennis said it was implementing a series of measures to "safeguard jobs and protect the long-term health of our organization and our sport," with President David Haggerty voluntarily taking a 30 percent pay cut. hundred for the rest of the year.

"The situation we face represents a fundamental challenge for our organization and our sport," said Haggerty, who was reelected for another term last year, in a statement.

"Our purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of our sport in collaboration with our 210 member countries, so we are making tough decisions in the short term so that we can continue to deliver tennis for future generations around the world." "

The London-based governing body said half of its staff would be placed in the UK government's job retention scheme.

Under the scheme, employers can claim 80 percent of suspended employees' monthly wages, with a limit of £ 2,500 per month. The ITF will recharge those payments to ensure that all unlicensed staff receive their full salary.

France team celebrates after winning the 2019 Fed Cup final – the renewed ITF finals were one of the postponed high-profile events

Non-exempt staff will work a reduced four-day week and the ITF will pay 90 percent of their salary. CEOs and directors will also work four days a week and will be paid 80 percent of their salary.

The renewed ITF Fed Cup Finals were one of the postponed high-profile events. It was supposed to take place this month in Budapest.

"We have postponed more than 900 tournaments across all ITF circuits, including the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals 2020, and it remains uncertain when the game can resume," a statement said.

"While postponing events and prioritizing security is the appropriate response in these exceptional circumstances, it has resulted in a number of complex challenges, including a significant loss of revenue."

With so many tournaments postponed, the winning potential of hundreds of players has been effectively reduced, a serious problem for those lower in the rankings who are struggling to earn a living even in normal times.

The ITF said it was discussing with other tennis stakeholders to support nations and players.