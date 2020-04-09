Coronavirus testing on hold in San Miguel County as collaborating laboratory processes samples

Tests for coronavirus in San Miguel County are on hold, as local health officials say they are committed to partnering with United Biomedical Inc., a New York-based biopharmaceutical company.

"As UBI continues to work diligently to provide results, the county is ready to resume testing when appropriate," San Miguel officials said Thursday in a press release.

Last month, the county announced that it would partner with UBI to screen all of its residents for coronavirus by blood draw rather than the widespread method of administering nasal and oral swabs. On Tuesday, county officials said testing was stopped due to "unexpected delays,quot; in processing residents' initial samples.

The county and UBI "remain united and committed to processing the tests and initiating a second round of tests," the latest press release said.

UBI is doing the tests for free. The company has released nearly 2,000 initial results to county officials. San Miguel had a population of 7,359 at the 2010 census.

"The UBI lab is experiencing the same personnel and supply challenges due to COVID-19 that everyone faces, but they are committed to producing the results as quickly as possible," the county press release said. "Any delay will not invalidate any of the test data."

Mei Mei Hu, executive director of UBI, said in the statement that the company anticipates delivering expanded test results to the county and is awaiting the "second round of tests."

