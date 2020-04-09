Coronavirus: Premier League to Give Clubs an Upfront Payment to Help With Cash Flow | Football news





Premier League clubs will receive an advance payment to help cash flow while games remain suspended

Premier League clubs will receive an advance of millions of pounds each to help their cash flow during the coronavirus pandemic, Sky Sports News confirmed.

The times reported that the 20 clubs reached an agreement last Friday to receive a percentage of & # 39; merit payments & # 39; in advance.

The Premier League has agreed to advance some of the money owed to the clubs at the end of the season and will vary depending on their current league position.

0:41 Matt Le Tissier insists that this is not a time for & # 39; hasty decisions & # 39; when it comes to the possible return of football Matt Le Tissier insists that this is not a time for & # 39; hasty decisions & # 39; when it comes to the possible return of football

The upfront payment is to help clubs during a period of no income, including game day income, due to indefinite suspension from soccer.

It has not been revealed how much each club will receive, and an additional payment will be made at the end of the season.

The clubs are expected to hold their next shareholders' meeting next week, after three conference calls in three weeks.

Payouts were just an area of ​​discussion at last week's meeting, with numerous updates coming from clubs and players since then on the topic of staff leave, salary deferrals and possible salary cuts.

Most recently, Southampton became the first club to confirm that the staff agreed to defer part of their salaries over the next three months to help with cash flow while games remain suspended: manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, his coaching staff and the players. they are part of that movement.

Liverpool reversed its decision to suspend a significant number of its staff and use the Government Job Retention Scheme after facing significant criticism from supporter groups.

Meanwhile, the top players in the Premier League have launched the #PlayersTogether fund that will benefit NHS charities.