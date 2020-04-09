Coronavirus: Open Letter from Wales Captain Sophie Ingle on how keeping in touch can help during the blockade | Football news

%MINIFYHTML2bf0859c58fd48404365fb4f1c5d0fde77%

Wales Captain Sophie Ingle has written an open letter to fans during the coronavirus crisis

Wales Women Captain Sophie Ingle writes about how loved ones, friends and family can help us all during the coronavirus pandemic.

This time last month we were meeting for an international camp in North Wales. A few weeks after the game against Estonia and the world it seems like a completely different place.

Right now, the people of Wales and the rest of the UK are going through one of the greatest challenges this generation has faced. However, we are in this together.

The bright light for the past few weeks has undoubtedly been the NHS workers, teachers, supermarket workers, other key workers, and the thousands of volunteers who have kept everything afloat. We all owe these people the commitment they deserve, and it is vitally important that we continue to help and support these heroes in the coming weeks and months.

The least we can do to help these workers is to follow the instructions of the NHS; stay home, abide by social distancing guidelines and help save lives. There is a Welsh saying of & # 39; gwnewch & pethau bychain & # 39; (doing the little things) that is more important now than ever.

It is important during this time that no one feels alone or struggles in silence. We all need to keep in touch with each other and stay positive; be it through phone calls, video calls or many of the fun virtual activities that perhaps we did not know this time last month. Growing up at Barry, I have seen firsthand the impact that a local community can have on people's lives and I am confident that those communities will help each other now more than ever.

I have been fortunate to have many happy memories on the soccer field. I have shared those moments with my teammates, family, friends, and fans who have been our twelfth player so many times. For the moment, the sport has passed into the background, but those good times will return. Our April games may be postponed, but as a team, we are working hard individually to make sure we are ready to proudly represent Cymru and smile again when the time is right.

We will all have good and bad days for the next few weeks and months. It is important that we support each other and remember that together we are stronger.