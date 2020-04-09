Coronavirus: NRL scheduled to restart in May and intends to play the full State of Origin series | Rugby League News





NRL plans to return on May 28

The NRL plans to restart on May 28 and also intends to play a full series of three State of Origin games despite the current coronavirus crisis.

Australia's top-tier rugby league club competition also reiterated that the grand finale would remain in its traditional one-match format, played in Sydney, despite more than 6,000 confirmed cases in the country.

The NRL added that it would continue to work with the Queensland, Victoria and New Zealand governments on what the restrictions might look like in late May.

"I am pleased to announce that we are planning to start the competition on May 28," said Australian Rugby League Commissioner Wayne Pearce.

"We don't have the details on the structure of competition yet because the landscape is changing around government boundaries. That will fuel the complexity structure. Today we landed on a start date."

"We have not yet finalized the aspect of that (competition). Why we want to reaffirm an appointment is to give certainty to the players and their schedules, clubs and thousands of people who are out of work through clubs and millions of fans."

"It is a brand for everyone to work towards what is associated with the game."