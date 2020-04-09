Coronavirus: iPhone users will have to wait longer for new emojis – Latest news

The Unicode Consortium today released a blog post through which it has reported that it will postpone the launch of Emoji 14.0 for six months due to a coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the wait time for developers to incorporate emoji on mobile phones, the emoji that are finalized in January do not appear on the phones until next September or so. For example, the emoji that were included in version 13.0 in March 2020 generally won't be on phones until fall 2020. With the delay in Unicode 14.0 release, the deadline for submitting new emoji character proposals for Emoji 14.0 is also postponed until September 2020, " Read in the blog post.

According to the blog, the Consortium is considering whether it is possible to launch emoji sequences in a version of Emoji 13.1. “These sequences make use of existing characters. An example of Emoji 13.0 is the black cat, which is internally a combination of the cat emoji and the big black square emoji. "

This is because such sequences are based only on existing character combinations in the Unicode standard and can be implemented on a separate schedule, which means they do not require a new version of Unicode or new character encoding.

Therefore, an Emoji 13.1 release would be in time for its mobile phone launch in 2021, Unicode says.

The Emoji Subcommittee will accept new emoji character proposals for Emoji 14.0 from June 15, 2020 to September 1, 2020. All new emoji characters built into Emoji 14.0 will appear on phones and other devices in 2022.

Earlier this year, the Unicode Consortium shared a list of 117 new emojis that come with the 13.1 Emoji. The list of new emojis includes gender-inclusive options, new animals like polar bear, seal, food and drink emoji like olive, bluberries, flatbread, bubble tea, anatomical body pats, transgender flag, parents feeding the baby , skinless face, new tools, Boomerang, insects and ninjas. This year, users will see emoji of a man with a wedding dress mustache and a woman in a tuxedo. Along with this, the list also includes gender inclusive alternatives for Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa Claus named Mx Claus.

