Coronavirus in Minnesota: "We are a must,quot;: flight attendant raises awareness of airline workers who are at risk – Up News Info

Hazel Garrett can't say more than a few sentences without unleashing an ugly cough. You have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and now have a bacterial infection.

"My lungs are being hit from both sides," said Garrett. "I still have weeks to get over this, depending on the way my lungs look, but I'm not serious enough to go to the hospital."

She thinks her job as a stewardess put her on the path of the virus.

"We were still walking down the hallways. People coughed, I was sitting next to people, "he said.

The illness might not come as a surprise, considering the closed spaces of an airplane.

Garrett does not work for American Airlines, but the union representing AA flight attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, says 100 of its members have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Julie Hedrick, APFA National President, said in a statement: “APFA has been lobbying the Company since January to be proactive in its approach to COVID-19 and the associated dangers. We have always advocated for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to make all of our flight attendants available on all aircraft, for social distancing between passengers and crew jump seats, for thermal scanning at airports and to receive immediate notification from flight attendants who have tested positive for the virus. Flight attendants are the first responders in aviation to transport medical personnel and supplies to critical points of COVID-19, and they need to be treated and protected as such. "

Hedrick also said that leisure and nonessential flights put flight attendants at risk and do not help contain the virus.

Garrett doesn't want people in his profession to be overlooked.

"Airline workers are essential," he said. "We are necessary. We are a necessity. They are the first to respond in the air. "

When asking American Airlines if any of its flight attendants tested positive, the company sent the following statement: "We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with they in any case measures related to health and safety. We continue to analyze all the ways in which we can care for and protect our team during this stressful time. "

In Garrett's eyes, attitudes toward travel have already changed since the early days of the pandemic. She hopes that people will be more cautious in the future.