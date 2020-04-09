Coronavirus in Minnesota: University of Minnesota "worst case,quot; financial forecast predicts $ 315 million loss from COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Administrators at the University of Minnesota are preparing for a loss of up to $ 315 million in expected revenue from a $ 3.8 billion budget due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the most severe forecast presented Tuesday to the Board of Regents.

The virus forced the university to close the campus and switch indefinitely to online instruction, a change that has occurred in institutions across the country.

The best case scenario presented at a special videoconference board meeting was a loss of $ 75 million if the pandemic were to subside later this spring, thus allowing regular operations to resume this summer, a local media outlet reported. Brian Burnett, senior vice president of finance and operations, said the projection "was becoming an increasingly unlikely case."

The more moderate forecast of a return to normality for the beginning of the fall semester requires a hit of $ 160 million. The projected loss of $ 315 million was calculated for a limitation in activity due to the virus that lasts until the end of the year. That figure includes a hit of $ 85-90 million in tuition, $ 75 million for athletics and $ 45-60 million in cancellations of non-sporting events.

The potential loss of $ 75 million to athletics would represent approximately 58% of that department's budgeted revenue, primarily due to declining ticket sales and distribution by NCAA members.

Associate Vice President for College Finance Julie Tonneson said the worst-case forecast requires a drop in newly enrolled, freshmen, or transfers of up to 20%. University President Joan Gabel said he will propose a tuition freeze for the next academic year.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)