– Kyra Condie's Olympic dreams are on hold, for now.

"I've learned that I have really boring hobbies that I love. I've been doing a lot of puzzles, I've started knitting," said Condie.

Like many, this professional and native Shoreview climber is adjusting to life in isolation.

"I've been sewing. It's perfect for me, actually," he said.

But unlike most of us, she is still training for the Olympics.

"I have a hangboard in my house, which is basically this wooden board with different grips, and you can continue to maintain finger strength and core workouts, pull-ups, things like that," said Condie.

But your hangboard is not enough. After the Olympic training gym in Salt Lake City closed, she improvised, building her own climbing wall in her attic.

"It is really easy to do. A lot of body work at home, but it is more difficult to scale specific things," he said.

Condie's invitation to the Tokyo games will still count, and she is grateful to be a full-time professional athlete, unlike some Olympic hopefuls.

"There are a lot of people who are in more difficult situations than me, who put their whole lives on hold, their careers on hold or school on hold basically for 2020, and delaying it is really difficult for them," he said.

This acceleration on Condie's path to games is an opportunity to persevere, with the mental strength of a world champion.

"Fortunately, I really enjoy training to train," he said. "I love the feeling of being stronger and working hard, so I have focused on that and tried to get the real pleasure out of training."

Summer games will now take place next summer. About 57% of athletes have already qualified.