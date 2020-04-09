Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota residents listen in on extension to stay home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans learned Wednesday that they will spend even more time apart.

Friday, April 10, was supposed to be the last day of the order to stay in the state home. But Governor Tim Walz extended it until May 4. The extension also applies to schools and businesses that were supposed to reopen on May 1.

Walz made it clear: social distancing is working. He said from the beginning that we were doubling our cases every two or two and a half days. Now it takes eight days to double our numbers. The state's message is that Minnesotans are overtaking, and need to keep it that way.

Walz was emphatic in his decision to extend the order.

"We can't rest easy," said Walz. "This can explode overnight if we don't take precautions."

He pointed to a model showing that Minnesota cases could increase between mid-May and mid-July. The continued serious social distancing now gives the state time to prepare 3,000 ICU beds for the earliest projected peak. Currently, the state's capacity is 1,000. And it gives life-saving fans in time of backorders to get here.

Up News Info asked viewers to rate almost another month of being home. Some on social media are frustrated, while others, like Meredith Nordin of Lakeville, are grateful for the leadership.

"I think it would be ridiculous to open up too early where we haven't flattened the curve enough and we would have to close again," Nordin said.

And although most of the responses were serious, humor is always welcome.

"I have read books, I have finished puzzles, I have washed all the outdoor furniture, I have walked with my wife, all the Girl Scout cookies are gone. I need sports," said former lake resident Jim Clark.

The state will work with some companies that are not considered essential during the first wave to reopen with the same strict guidelines for social distancing. Golf courses can cut, and lawn care companies can go back to work just before midnight on Wednesday.

"Don't be complacent," said Walz, "Don't give up all the earnings you've earned with so much effort."

State leaders were asked if residents should cancel the July 4 celebrations and cabin time. They didn't get that far, but they said that people need to be smart, and it's not going to be a typical summer. Right now, social distancing is our greatest weapon in the fight against the pandemic.