Coronavirus in Minnesota: Mayo Clinic to begin testing antibody treatments – Up News Info

Dr. Elitza Theel specializes in clinical microbiology at the Mayo Clinic.

She has been involved in collecting blood plasma from patients who were confirmed to have COVID-19 and recovered.

"We will first run these new antibody tests to make sure that the donor has developed an immune response and has made antibodies against COVID-19." Theel said.

The convalescent plasma program would ideally lead to the transfusion of that plasma (antibodies) from a recovered patient to someone who is ill.

The concept has been used before.

"Most notably, you will hear references to its use in the 1918 pandemic flu," Theel said.

Studying plasma for antibodies requires a serology test. That test can also detect whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past without knowing it.

But it would have limitations, including the fact that it cannot determine when a person became infected.

"Even if we detect antibodies, we don't know if they are protective or for how long," Theel said.

Theel says the demand for the serology test is likely to be high, but doctors currently don't have the ability to evaluate everyone.

"There is some evidence coming out of China, where they used convalescent plasma as a treatment, suggesting that it works well," Theel said. "So we really have high hopes that it will succeed here as well."

Theel says there are institutions across the country that conduct clinical trials of antibody treatment in patients with COVID-19.

The Mayo Clinic hopes to start in a couple of weeks.

If you are interested in donating blood for research, you can find information on the American Red Cross website.

