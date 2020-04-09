Coronavirus in Minnesota: Lawn Workers Amplified Their Ability to Return to Work – Up News Info

Thursday is the first day that lawn care companies were allowed to return to work in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz's extended request to stay at home provides some companies that can socially distance the opportunity to reopen.

Edina's seasonal services had teams ready to catch up, as this is the news they were waiting for.

It's the time of year that lawn and landscaping teams are usually seen working hard. They are now back, after retiring during the original request for the home stay.

We have been ready for the last two Mondays. Unlike the last two springs where we have been plowing snow on April 15. So this slowed us down in a different way, "said Edina Seasonal Services co-owner Phil Moll.

Edina Seasonal Services paid her two dozen employees during that time, and she was close to having to make difficult decisions.

While they wait for the state to see that they can do their job during the pandemic, as they always do, apart.

"We are in an industry that is out there. Two boys are more or less in a crew and are never really close to each other," Moll said.

With the restart, they are following the governor's order. They are practicing social distancing, amazing start times, and making sure there is only one person in a vehicle. Spring cleanings will cover the next few weeks.

"We are blowing all the leaves and debris out of the landscape areas, skirting the sidewalk line," Moll said.

Some clients have canceled because they were at home and did it themselves. Moll says there may be more with people without jobs.

But they are grateful to return to business.

“It was a great weight lifted so much because we knew we could go out and work. Just to know that ultimately we didn't have to give our employees bad news, "Moll said.

As you catch up on a few weeks of lost bad weather, keep in mind that they will get back to you.

"Please be patient. We are arriving as quickly as possible. We just want to make sure we continue to do the best job we can do," Moll said.