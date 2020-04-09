Coronavirus in Minnesota: "Digital Seders,quot; gather Jewish families over Passover – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – "Digital dinners,quot; with family and friends on video conferencing platforms like Zoom have helped bridge the physical gap caused by COVID-19's "Stay at Home,quot; orders.

For those in the Jewish faith, that connection was paramount on Wednesday night, the first night of Passover.

Allie and Mark Divine made dinner just for them. Allie says it has been bittersweet.

"Overall, we will be reunited with a lot of family, probably around 20 people on average," said Mark.

That continues to happen for the Divines, only about Zoom. Computers and tablets joined the traditional Seder established at the table, allowing them to share religious songs and readings with family members in Minnesota and across the country.

"It is definitely a strange feeling, but we feel lucky to be able to find ways to connect and have some kind of normalcy," said Allie Divine.

That normalcy is something many could use in the midst of the life-changing pandemic, says Rabbi Jeremy Fine of the Temple of Aaron synagogue in St. Paul.

"I think the Seder will serve as a moment for an opportunity for people to break up and forget what is happening in the world," Fine said.

At the same time, he feels that the inability of Jewish families to share the same table will be emotionally difficult. Being together is part of the Easter tradition, an opportunity for older generations to convey the importance of the holidays to younger generations.

"There will be tears. There will be really sad moments, "Fine said.

He also says there will probably be fun times, too, thanks to the unique technological aspect of a digital dinner.

"Certainly people are going to drink a little more wine, and that's probably okay too because you're stuck at home, you're not driving anywhere," he said.

There were many smiles during the Divines & # 39; Zoom dinner, such as when a relative's dog was seen on camera leaping and putting its front paws on the table. Mark established ground rules, such as when people should mute their microphones, as well as requiring his father not to insert random readings during the Seder. Children in another house shed some tears. Seconds later, they danced together when it was their turn to sing.

One benefit of the virtual reunion is that family members who were once considered too far to fly to Minnesota for Easter were now able to participate in the dinner.

"In the past, we never would have thought to do that," said Mark. "It could actually affect how we do things to move forward."

New traditions join old ones, all while creating one of the most memorable Easter yet.

"Make this night different from all other nights and all other years," Fine said. "And if you can do that, you will have a successful Seder experience."

