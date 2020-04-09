Coronavirus in Minnesota: activists and volunteers mobilizing to obtain masks, distributed to African-Americans – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – African Americans have an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. And in many places, the black death rate is much higher.

That is why there is an effort to raise awareness about the importance of wearing cloth face masks.

King Demetrius Pendleton is doing his part to save lives, working in the basement of his St. Paul home, sitting underneath his classic sewing machine.

READ MORE: North Minneapolis church serving food to seniors, love during crisis

"You have to make sure they're tight at the end because that's where the elastic can come apart," Pendleton said.

He's making African-patterned masks to help flatten the curve, combining beauty with confidence to inspire African-Americans to wear them.

Community activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong of the Racial Justice Network called on anyone who could make a mask to help make a difference.

"I drove through my community and saw that many people did not have masks," said Levy-Armstrong. "We would go out into the community, of course, wearing masks ourselves, doing our best to practice social distancing, and educate people and put masks on their hands."

Pendleton said he was one of several who answered that call and helped distribute more than 170 masks.

"People were excited to see that it was spreading to show that we care about people in our community, and we reminded people that, contrary to the false information that had been disclosed from the beginning, they claimed that blacks could not "Don't get COVID-19," said Levy-Armstrong.

READ MORE: Governor Tim Walz defends extension of order to stay home until May 4

She says the outbreak is hitting black communities hard. She blames misinformation and underlying chronic illnesses for the increase in cases in communities of color.

"We were just trying to survive during a pandemic," said Pendleton.

This is all about giving everyone a chance to fight COVID-19, so the people who use their talents make a difference.

"This pandemic is not about big me and little us," said Pendleton. "We all have to unite."

The Racial Justice Network will distribute more masks as soon as volunteers do more.

Visit wcco.com/community for resources to help you through this difficult time.

READ MORE: MDH Commissioner says state reports are overestimating COVID-19 deaths are "confusion,quot; and "disinformation,quot;