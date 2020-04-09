Coronavirus: FA Council confirms end of seasons for some non-women's, women's and grassroots soccer leagues | Football news







The FA Council has ratified the decision to end the 2019/20 season for out-of-league divisions below the National League and North and South National Leagues, women's and grassroots soccer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last month that unfinished campaigns for divisions below the three tiers of the National League, as well as steps three through seven of the women's game would be eliminated.

That caused considerable rejection by those involved, with clubs, administrators, and MPs asking the FA to think again, but the decision has been imposed, and the FA Council has voted "overwhelmingly in favor."

A statement from the governing body of the game said: "The FA Council today ratified the decision to end the 2019/20 season in Steps 3-7 of the National League System, Levels 3 to 7 of the women's soccer pyramid and the broader base game.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA has been working collaboratively with leagues within the National League System, the Women's Soccer Board, the Women's Soccer Conference, and the broader base game to identify the most appropriate way to end the 2019/20 Season at each level.

"The request to end the 2019/20 season was brought to the FA Council by representatives of the relevant committees who had received the full support of the FA Board.

"Today's FA Council vote was overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the decision."

The decision has been thwarted by several clubs, particularly some of those on the way to promotion.

South Shields, leader of the Bet Victor Northern Premier by 12 points, was among those who were against the proposal when it was originally presented.

President Geoff Thompson said on Twitter that the club will meet with attorneys on Friday to evaluate their legal options.

Suggesting that they may not be alone in doing so, Thompson posted: "I am clearly disappointed to read that the FA Council has upheld the decision to nullify and void the season for steps 3-7.

"The dialogue has already started with numerous clubs regarding the next steps. Scheduled calls with lawyers tomorrow."