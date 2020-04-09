Coronavirus: EFL & # 39; needs 56 days & # 39; to complete the season | Football news





The EFL has advised that the season not resume until May 16 at the earliest.

The English Football League estimates that it will take 56 days to complete the 2019-20 season and has informed clubs that matches are likely to resume behind closed doors.

The EFL, which oversees the Championship, League One and League Two, wrote to its 71 clubs on Thursday with an update amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With all professional football in England suspended indefinitely, the EFL recommended that training should not resume until May 16 at the minimum, "but emphasized that more repetitions may occur depending on government guidelines.

"Every time a decision is made that is safe to resume, we currently estimate that the League will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding games of the season (including playoffs)," the EFL wrote to its members.

"We are committed to ensuring that clubs receive an adequate notification period to ensure that they can prepare operationally given the scale and impact of deferrals."

The EFL reiterated its desire to end the season, with a full schedule of play-off matches, but confirmed that it is their "working assumption,quot; that matches will resume without viewers.

"We are in a position where the 2019-20 campaign will be extended, but we are still hopeful of a conclusion in the summer months.

"The EFL Board is currently working on the basis that the end-of-season play-offs will take place in all three divisions as normal with two-legged semi-finals and one final, although no decision has been made on the probable place since it will depend on the circumstances at stake at that time.

"It is our working assumption at this stage that matches will be played behind closed doors when we finally return and, as part of our contingency planning, we are absolutely aware of the need to try to mitigate the cost of this for clubs to the best of our ability. " "