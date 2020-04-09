Coronavirus can suppress Premier League transfer activity, says Dan Ashworth of Brighton | Football news

Ashworth: "We will be resourceful. We will work as cleverly as possible with the cards that have been dealt to us, and we will move on."





Dan Ashworth spent six years as the FA's director of elite development

Transfers involving Premier League clubs could be cut as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus, Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth warned.

Earlier this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports News that he expects Manchester United to remain in a financial position to exploit the market when football and the transfer business return.

But Ashworth believes that the transfer landscape for most Premier League clubs will depend on whether the season can be completed or not, after indefinite suspension from football due to the spread of the pandemic.

1:06 Brighton Chief Executive Paul Barber says the club will lose a significant amount of money this year, regardless of the coronavirus, and if the season doesn't resume, those losses will almost double Brighton Chief Executive Paul Barber says the club will lose a significant amount of money this year, regardless of the coronavirus, and if the season doesn't resume, those losses will almost double

Asked if he believed a post-coronavirus transfer market could be suppressed, Ashworth said: "I think it depends on whether or not this season resumes, and whether there are significant losses for Premier League and Championship clubs."

"Assuming there will be no more games this season (and there are significant losses), then yes, absolutely, I think it will be removed."

"It is a global market now, not just England and Europe, it is global. And it seems that (the coronavirus) has had an impact in almost every country and every club in the world."

"If we go back as we all expect, and those losses are minimized, then I would expect the transfer window to be similar to other transfer windows."

7:24 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Manchester United will be able to spend money in the transfer window when football returns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Manchester United will be able to spend money in the transfer window when football returns

& # 39; We will be resourceful & # 39;

Ashworth, who left his position at the Football Association to become Brighton's chief technical officer last season, says that the Seagulls will have no choice but to cunningly operate in the post-coronavirus transfer market.

"As soon as we know what will happen, we must be ready to act," he said.

9:52 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club is preparing for various scenarios regarding its activity in the transfer window once it opens. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club is preparing for various scenarios regarding its activity in the transfer window once it opens.

"All clubs across the country and across Europe are in a similar situation.

"We will be resourceful. We will work (our way through the market) in the smartest way possible with the cards that have been dealt to us, and we will get on with it."

"No one knows exactly what the financial implications of COVID-19 will be, so if we go back? How do we go back? What might the implications be? Will it be behind closed doors?"

"Hopefully this is only for one season and the impacts are minimized, and everyone can cut their clothes accordingly for this year and move on."