Connor McDavid from Oilers at Colby Cave: & # 39; It's devastating news & # 39;

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that striker Colby Cave had been medically induced into a coma due to a brain hemorrhage. He underwent emergency surgery earlier this week to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Cave's teammate Connor McDavid spoke about the tragedy for the first time Thursday in a conference call with reporters.

"Obviously, this is devastating news," said McDavid. "I think Colby is a very strong guy. He is a good guy from Saskatchewan, so he is as tough as they are. If anyone is going to get over it, it will be Colby Cave, but I think all the fans are out there, everyone just needs to keep Colby, Emily, your wife and the whole family in your thoughts and prayers and send them good vibes because, I mean, that's all we can do. "

Cave joined Edmonton of Boston last season and has played 44 games for the Oilers. He has scored three goals in that time and has worked hard in his locker room.

The positive impression the 25-year-old has made on those around him has added to the emotional response he received from players like McDavid.

"You know, we are all trapped inside, so we can think and pray that he comes out of this and pray that the family can get through it too, because I can't imagine how difficult it is for them too." Obviously he's devastating and Colby is a guy who is well-liked in our dressing room, "said McDavid." I'm sure he's been well-liked in any room he's ever been in because he's a good guy. There is no real way to say and express how you feel about it, but it is devastating and you only pray that it wakes up "up and the family is fine."