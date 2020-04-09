Colorado state employees are at risk due to the economic impact of the coronavirus

Colorado lawmakers may waive increases next year as they anticipate having to make major changes to the state's general budget, including eliminating increases for all state employees.

The Joint Budget Committee is expected to recommend eliminating a planned 3% salary increase for all state employees, according to a staff memo, which does not include increases for judges. By law, legislators' salaries are 25% of the salaries of county judges, said Legislative Council director Natalie Mullis. So if judges don't get raises, lawmakers don't wait either.

