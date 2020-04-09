Colorado state employees are at risk due to the economic impact of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML027d90f9085cbaee0e039c95630bff8476%

Colorado lawmakers may waive increases next year as they anticipate having to make major changes to the state's general budget, including eliminating increases for all state employees.

The Joint Budget Committee is expected to recommend eliminating a planned 3% salary increase for all state employees, according to a staff memo, which does not include increases for judges. By law, legislators' salaries are 25% of the salaries of county judges, said Legislative Council director Natalie Mullis. So if judges don't get raises, lawmakers don't wait either.

The staff provided top state legislators with options for cuts to the legislative budget on Wednesday that would cut spending by $ 3.47 million if adopted. Options include eliminating increases for legislative staff.

The legislative branch's budget was approved by the House before the session was suspended, but the Senate has not yet voted. It is a small part of the state's general budget, which is expected to have a considerable impact due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers tentatively plan to resume the remaining 50-plus days of the session on May 18 after receiving an updated forecast on May 12. They are also reviewing the options for remote work.