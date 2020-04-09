Closing is not likely unless the Lakers can finish the season – Up News Info

Home Local News Closing is not likely unless the Lakers can finish the season –...

LOS ANGELES – Instead of preparing for a playoff career, LeBron James spends spring playing hoop with his teenage boys and enjoying tea with his young daughter.

And when he's not watching "King King,quot; with his wife, he's looking for news on whether the coronavirus pandemic will allow the Los Angeles Lakers to end their impressive season by chasing an NBA championship.

James remains optimistic about the Lakers' future, but he also knows that safety comes first.

"I don't think there can be any closure if we don't have a chance to end this season," James said from his home Wednesday in a conference call with Lakers reporters.

The Lakers were sailing to their first playoff spot since 2013 when the NBA season was suspended on March 11. They have the best Western Conference record at 49-14, leading the Clippers (44-20) in second place by 5 1/2 games and only behind Milwaukee (53-12) in the overall league standings.

The Lakers did so after a full roster rotation last summer led by the arrival of Anthony Davis. They also persevered on a stressful preseason trip to China, followed by the death of franchise icon Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January.

James' seventeenth season in the NBA is obviously unique for many reasons, but he's very proud of what the Lakers have accomplished so far.

"I can have some satisfaction with what our team has been able to do this year (with) a freshman coach, a freshman system, a whole new team of coaches, bringing so many new pieces to our team this year." James said. "I honestly didn't think we could come together as fast as we did, just having so many new pieces (and) bringing Anthony in." He spent seven years in New Orleans, so he was entering a new system, playing with me, and how could we come together? I thought it would take much longer than it did, but I was wrong. I was so wrong about that. "

And then all that good work abruptly stopped four weeks ago. Two unidentified Lakers players subsequently tested positive for coronavirus, but the Lakers say James and his teammates are healthy after completing their 14-day isolation.

James will be deeply disappointed if the Lakers don't have a chance to prove themselves during a playoff career, but he realizes what's more important in the coming weeks and months.

James initially expressed his reluctance to play on empty arenas, or the possibility that NBA teams would gather in the same city to complete the season in a form of sports quarantine. The 16-time All-Star pick now says it's ready for anything that's safe and smart.

