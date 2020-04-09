City of Los Angeles officials host food pantry raffle at Van Nuys City Hall – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City officials in the San Fernando Valley are giving away 36 pounds of groceries to thousands of cars arriving through their pantry delivery in Van Nuys on Thursday.

The CD6 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Giveaway began at 9 a.m. at Van Nuys City Hall, 14410 Sylvan St. Up to 2,000 cars can receive the 36-pound food package, which will include poultry or fresh beef.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez partnered with the AFL-CIO, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Community Workforce Services to organize the raffle.

Organizers say they will minimize physical contact and observe social distancing so that drivers can stop without leaving. Volunteers in masks and gloves will place groceries in trunks or back seats.

People without cars are also welcome in the giveaway.