Chris Harrison reveals that he also sends Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron: "They'd be great,quot; together!

Rumors have circulated about the possibility that Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are romantically involved after they were seen going through quarantine along with some friends and Tyler's brother. That said, the two have made it clear before that they are just close friends.

However, it turns out that fans aren't the only ones who want the two to date.

Chris Harrison also weighed in on romantic speculations during a new interview for HollywoodLife and revealed the fact that he believes Hannah and Tyler would be really good together.

In other words, Bachelor's hostess is one of the many others she sends to the former bachelorette and her second man.

Love I love Hannah and I want her to find love. And I think Tyler's a really good man, and if he takes it seriously, I think it would be great! I wish you the best! Chris told the media.

When asked if he had inside information, Chris emphasized that he had no idea what the status of their relationship really was at the moment.

However, what is known is that Hannah and Taylor have already been together in self-isolation for two weeks.

As you can imagine, when the former bachelorette flew to Florida to quarantine Taylor and her friends, people got scared and started talking and theorizing!

Is there really a friendship between them or is there something else?

In the meantime, they've posted a lot of TikTok videos where they both appear, so if they're romantically involved or not, it seems like they're at least having a great time together despite the quarantine.

The whole group of friends gathered in the same house, even jokingly, call themselves the "quarantine team,quot;!



