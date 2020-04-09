Chris Harrison reacts to the antics of Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Bachelor Nation never sleeps, even when there is a global pandemic.

We have been in the Single out of season since then Peter WeberThe season ended (if you can call what happened as an ending) exactly one month ago today. The world has changed almost incomprehensibly since then, but Peter Weber has continued to make headlines.

On March 25, two weeks after his finale aired, Pilot Pete was spotted in Chicago, dating Kelley Flanagan. Kelley was the girl he met before the season started filming, and she really didn't fit in with the rest of the contestants, and Pete sent her home in fifth place despite their connection. She was then not invited to Women Tell All, but sat in the audience during the finale. Now, after Pete did not meet with Madison Prewett again, he is free to play with Kelley. Or as free as you can be in a global pandemic.

Elsewhere in Jupiter, Florida, Peter's ex Hannah brown has been dating his other ex, Tyler Cameron, along with current applicants Bachelorette party contestant Matt James. And everyone is on TikTok, providing us with endless quarantine content.

"TikTok is perhaps the worst invention of the last two or three years," said Chris Harrison.

We would like to disagree with that for two or three hours each night of this quarantine, but that is irrelevant.