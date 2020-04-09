Chris Harrison reacts to the antics of Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Bachelor Nation never sleeps, even when there is a global pandemic.
We have been in the Single out of season since then Peter WeberThe season ended (if you can call what happened as an ending) exactly one month ago today. The world has changed almost incomprehensibly since then, but Peter Weber has continued to make headlines.
On March 25, two weeks after his finale aired, Pilot Pete was spotted in Chicago, dating Kelley Flanagan. Kelley was the girl he met before the season started filming, and she really didn't fit in with the rest of the contestants, and Pete sent her home in fifth place despite their connection. She was then not invited to Women Tell All, but sat in the audience during the finale. Now, after Pete did not meet with Madison Prewett again, he is free to play with Kelley. Or as free as you can be in a global pandemic.
Elsewhere in Jupiter, Florida, Peter's ex Hannah brown has been dating his other ex, Tyler Cameron, along with current applicants Bachelorette party contestant Matt James. And everyone is on TikTok, providing us with endless quarantine content.
"TikTok is perhaps the worst invention of the last two or three years," said Chris Harrison.
We would like to disagree with that for two or three hours each night of this quarantine, but that is irrelevant.
Harrison, the host and sort of godfather of the Bachelor franchise, has been keeping up with all the Bachelor Nation content coming out this offseason, and he didn't disagree with our suggestion to send some drones to Chicago to get some new images.
"You know, I'm not incredibly surprised," he told us about Peter and Kelley and Peter's antics in Chicago. "I was a little surprised at the moment. I saw the photos like everyone else, and I thought, wait, is he in Chicago? I thought he was dancing with Barb in his living room!"
But Harrison, like all of us, saw the connection that Peter and Kelley had from the beginning. Think maybe The Bachelor It was not the place for his potential love to flourish.
"He and Kelley have always had that chemistry and have always had that connection, and there is a little bit of karma for them that they met before the show and then met, I think, at the Super Bowl," he says. "They just have this connection and I think The Bachelor was kind of a bad choice for her. It's not that I don't think it's the best place for her to find love. And I think that was probably a huge obstacle in their relationship. So maybe quarantine is a little bit better environment where they can be alone and deal with it. "
As for Tyler and Hannah, Harrison "wasn't really,quot; surprised by the fact that they got together, but again, what about this moment?
"I mean, obviously, the time when … you know who knows who you came to Florida to during the quarantine from Alabama, but I wasn't so surprised," he says. "I know, Hannah has always had something for Tyler and has always had a great appreciation for him. And I love Hannah. I think he is great. And I think Tyler is a really good man. And, hey, if they could find happiness during these crazy times and then good for them. "
While quarantine is new territory for all of us, Single Including the contestants, this is all part of a trend that has been going on for the past few seasons where relationships not only continue or start again, but do so publicly.
"In the past, we would end the show and pack our things and, and that was it, and whatever happens, it happens," recalls Harrison. "Usually it would spread later in the tabloids or whatever. And we realized a while back that this show doesn't stop because it's about people's lives, and obviously people's lives aren't stop. They keep trying to find love or keep fighting for the relationship or getting married and having babies and all of this. This is a 24/7 news cycle, 365 days a year, and obviously even a global pandemic is not going to delay it "
For the record, Peter claims that he and Kelley are still not dating and Hannah Brown headed back to Alabama (still traveling during a pandemic …) to be with her family instead of her ex-boyfriend.
And for the rest of us, this non-TikTok Bachelor official content drought is coming to an end on Monday when The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart premieres at 8 p.m. on ABC We have a full explainer as to what the heck that show will even come from Chris Harrison tomorrow, so stay tuned!
%MINIFYHTML83238a86bb99b63d090a343ee7c027e513%