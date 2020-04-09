Chris Brown seems to remember ex Karrueche Tran while in quarantine

Could Chris Brown have caught the quarantine blues thinking about his ex-girlfriend? It sure looks that way.

Many of us are trapped at home right now and this time he has asked to reflect on many things that we could have taken for granted.

In Breezy's case, that may be her past relationship with Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown's account left a comment underneath a video that was on a Chris Brown and Karrueche fan page.

The clip was from a fan video of her song "Discover,quot;, but the actual images in the video were from her music video "Right Here,quot;, which was basically a tribute to her former Karrueche.

The comment simply said "damn it."

The post on the fan page was made in late November 2019, so it appears that a scroll was made to get to that post.

The comment was made from her official account, but has since been removed.

But if you have any doubts that it was him, just remember that this is not the first time Chris has slipped onto social media when it comes to Karrueche.

Last Valentine's Day, about two months ago, Chris Brown posted and deleted an old video clip of him and Karrueche while publicly celebrating their vacation with boyfriend Victor Cruz. That clip was from his video "Autumn Leaves,quot;

Chris never offered an explanation for that mistake and it is unclear if he will discuss today's violation. If it does, you know we will keep you informed.

