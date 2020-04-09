CH-53K King Stallion successfully passes new air refueling refueling test – Defense Blog

The most powerful helicopter ever launched by the US USA It has passed a new air refueling refueling test, according to the US Marine Corps. USA

A CH-53K King Stallion successfully connected to a towed funnel-shaped drogue behind a KC-130J during the air refueling test, April 6, 2020, over the Chesapeake Bay, according to a statement from service press.

The new heavy-duty helicopter, which has been in development since 2006, will replace the nearly 40-year-old Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion fleet.

The CH-53K King Stallion is the leading heavy-duty helicopter ever built by the United States government. It is a brand new heavy duty helicopter that will expand the fleet's ability to move more material more quickly. That power comes from three new General Electric T-408 engines, which are more powerful and more fuel efficient than the T-64 engines currently equipped in the CH-53E.

The new heavy-duty helicopter can carry three times the weight of its predecessor at a colossal 27,000 pounds. With that kind of lifting capacity, the CH-53K can carry up to four Humvees over 100 miles.