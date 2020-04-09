Celebrate Kristen Stewart's birthday with her toughest moments

Wear your favorite pair of Converse or Keds because today it's all about celebrating Kristen Stewart& # 39; the birthday of!
The actress turns 30 today, and while we could go on and on about her amazing acting roles, we take the day to remember her toughest off-screen moments.
We first met Stewart in 2008 when she was cast to play Bella Swan in the pop culture phenomenon. Twilight, a role that shot the then 17-year-old in the limelight.
Since then, we've seen the star go from a shy teenager to a self-confident woman who knows exactly who she is and isn't afraid to accept her.
We saw her come out stronger on the other side of being a tabloid subject, embracing herself as a feminist and taking on challenging roles, like her physical demand last year. Charlie's Angels.
So if you're a superfan or just learning how cool the performer is, we've put together some of Stewart's most inspiring moments.
When she was an open feminist
Kristen Stewart There are many things: actress, director, writer, fashion icon. But another label you will also happily wear with pride is being a feminist.
The interpreter said The daily beast She felt, "It's really ridiculous to say you're not a feminist,quot; in 2017, but she has also expressed her commitment to women's equality on other occasions.
She was quoted as pointing out the differences men in Hollywood face compared to women and summarized: "It is much easier for a man to say what he wants and not be cute and funny all the time, but if you are a strong type of woman, you are fair, for lack of a better word, a bitch. "
Stewart's outspokenness on the subject has certainly inspired other women to stand up for themselves and become feminists, making her a rude in our book.
When she trained to Charlie's Angels
When Stewart was chosen in the Charlie's Angels restart, it was a whole new challenge for the actress!
To prepare for the role, the 30-year-old had to start boxing for the first time in her life, as well as training in the fight to achieve compelling action sequences.
Even better? The 2019 version of the franchise was a more feminist interpretation, so it's appropriate for Stewart to lead the project, so much so that that director Elizabeth Banks He said he knew Stewart had to be part of the production.
"Kristen is the epitome of (the) modern American woman," Banks explained in an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live!
If you've seen the movie, then you've seen Stewart shoot down the baddies while on a horse, during a car chase, and with a bowl haircut, proving once again that the actress is rude both inside and out. off-screen.
When he stopped saying sorry
Twihards and the media went into a frenzy in 2012 when We weekly Posted photos of actress kissing married director Rupert Sanders while she was still dating Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.
Instead of avoiding the buzz or doing damage control, Stewart made a public and emotional apology to Pattinson, but despite her authenticity she was ripped apart by the tabloids anyway.
And where that can break many in the public eye, it made Stewart stronger. In a 2015 interview with Marie ClaireThe actress hinted at the incident and said, "Women always say they are sorry. I do it all the time."
However, he explained, "I've been doing less than 'I'm so sorry.' and how "I set my universe on fire and saw it burn."
Having the strength to rise from those ashes shows that the actress is bulletproof and totally rude.
When she wasn't hidden
Seeing Stewart's confidence in responding to an interest in his sexuality was nothing short of empowering when, in his 2015 cover interview with NylonStewart perfectly addressed recent rumors and said, "Google me, I'm not hiding."
She continued in the interview and added, "If you feel like you really want to define yourself, and you have the ability to articulate those parameters and that in itself defines you, then do it. But I'm an actress, man. I live in fucking ambiguity. of this life and I love it. "
Lionsgate Films
When she challenged the Hollywood interviews
In a bit for CollegeHumor, Stewart and Ultra american co-star Jesse Eisenberg they were filmed interviewing each other like a typical Hollywood garbage.
However, when Stewart asked Eisenberg questions about whether she was seeing someone or if she had done any work, she realized that those questions were meant for her and how sexist and invasive are the questions that female celebrities have.
Stewart's ability to capture (hilariously) that double standard is one of the many reasons we love her.
Take it from the queen herself!
In a 2015 video with Elle United KingdomStewart explained all the reasons why she feels like a rude and we totally agree with her list.
It included how she started acting when she was only nine years old, owns three dogs and loves to smile.
Being tough, she also added, "I like to make people think I am," which means if you want to be a little bit tougher in your own life, just pretend until you do!
