Celebrate Kristen Stewart's birthday with her toughest moments

Wear your favorite pair of Converse or Keds because today it's all about celebrating Kristen Stewart& # 39; the birthday of!

The actress turns 30 today, and while we could go on and on about her amazing acting roles, we take the day to remember her toughest off-screen moments.

We first met Stewart in 2008 when she was cast to play Bella Swan in the pop culture phenomenon. Twilight, a role that shot the then 17-year-old in the limelight.

Since then, we've seen the star go from a shy teenager to a self-confident woman who knows exactly who she is and isn't afraid to accept her.

We saw her come out stronger on the other side of being a tabloid subject, embracing herself as a feminist and taking on challenging roles, like her physical demand last year. Charlie's Angels.

So if you're a superfan or just learning how cool the performer is, we've put together some of Stewart's most inspiring moments.