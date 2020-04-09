CDC ready to loosen guidelines for return to work for some who isolate themselves, says Pence

%MINIFYHTML515b14a99ae1a4fe36b381b1a9d06ec576%

Washington – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are about to change their guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the new coronavirus Go back to work if they are asymptomatic, Vice President Pence said Tuesday.

The public health agency, along with the White House coronavirus task force, will announce the changes on Wednesday, Pence said at the task force's press conference on Tuesday.

Under the new guideline, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed to return to work if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, a person familiar with the proposal under consideration told The Associated Press. . The person described the proposal on condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



The new policy is aimed in particular at workers in critical jobs. But it also occurs when the Trump administration is observing what it calls a "stabilization,quot; in infection rates and seeks to reverse some of the restrictive patterns of social distancing and restart the nation's stagnant economy.

The expected guidance would follow the recommendations made by the CDC that facilitated self-isolation requirements for front-line medical workers who were exposed to the virus. Under CDC guidance, medical workers who have been exposed to the virus without protective equipment but have no symptoms can return to work wearing a mask and temperature controls after 14 days.

Pence said the White House is focusing on the "point of need,quot; for the current situation, but is also operating on another track to consider future recommendations to the public.

"Some of the best minds here in the White House are beginning to think about the recommendations that we will give to companies, that we give to the states, but everything, I promise, will be informed on how to put the health and well-being,quot; of the people American first, "Pence said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

In designing the recommendations, the administration seemed to be trying to balance political concerns about wanting to preserve as normal as possible with public health concerns that some infections are being spread by people who appear to be healthy.