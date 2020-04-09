CDC just changed key information about hydroxychloroquine at its coronavirus site – BGR

CDC corrected a page on its website detailing therapeutic options for the new coronavirus disease.

An earlier version included the actual dose of the controversial hydroxychloroquine drug for patients with COVID-19, information that was based on anecdotal evidence rather than peer-reviewed studies.

As popular as the drug could be on television right now, there is no reliable scientific evidence that it can speed up the recovery of COVID-19 or prevent a coronavirus infection.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

You've already heard of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine everywhere, all thanks to the new coronavirus pandemic that is closing countries around the world. The drug is just one of several possible COVID-19 therapies currently being tested, but it's so popular for a reason: President Trump replicated a report he saw on the news that it could change the game and that it can help us get rid of the disease.

The sad reality is that we have barely reached a point where science can back up any of that. There are limited studies that say that antimalarial drugs can help improve the general condition of some patients. And there are equally limited studies that say it won't make a difference. Then there is anecdotal evidence from patients who think they have survived COVID-19 due to chloroquine therapy, just as there is anecdotal evidence that hydroxychloroquine can poison people who abuse the drug. And one person died because he took something that sounded like the miracle cure that was talked about on television.

Health experts keep warning us that hydroxychloroquine isn't the miracle drug you're looking for because science doesn't support that idea. But still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published unusual guidance on the drug on its official coronavirus pages, which can easily be labeled as misinformation. Fortunately, the CDC has now fixed the error.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of chloroquine a few days ago, which makes sense given that the World Health Organization (WHO) has included the drug in a mega-trial aimed at accelerating the discovery of effective therapies. COVID-19. But the CDC published dosing information for the drug on its website a few days ago, attributing it to anecdotal evidence, not peer-reviewed studies.

"Although the optimal dose and duration of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 is unknown, some US physicians have anecdotally reported,quot; on ways to prescribe the drug, the CDC page said, via Reuters. The chairman of the National Advisory Commission on Rural Health, Dr. Jeffrey Colyer, wrote an unusual opinion post in The Wall Street Journal last week where he explicitly cited the dosage of the drug.

That's definitely not the kind of information you want to have available, as some people will try to treat themselves based on information in opinion pieces or on CDC pages.

Some professionals quickly looked at the unusual language the CDC used to describe the use of hydroxychloroquine in cases of COVID-19. "Why would the CDC be publishing anecdotes?" asked dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University Reuters. "That doesn't make sense. This is very unusual."

Mayo Clinic cardiologist and director of the Windland Smith Rice Genetic Heart Rate Clinic, Dr. Michael Ackerman, has warned guidance to other doctors about the heart-related side effects of the drug, which can lead to sudden death. "What bothered me the most was when I didn't see political officials say these drugs are safe, but seeing in the news cardiologists and infectious disease specialists say that (hydroxychloroquine) is completely safe without even mentioning this rare side effect," he said. Ackerman NBC News.

A few days ago, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci tried to explain Fox and friends presenters who continued to press the alleged anti-malaria benefits in the COVID-19 cases. "But going back to what you said a moment ago that 'X percent', I think you said 37 percent, of the doctors feel it's beneficial. We don't operate on how you feel. We operate on what the evidence is, and the data are, "he said. "So while there is some suggestion with the study Dr. Oz just mentioned, since there is a suggestion that there is a benefit there, I think we should be careful not to take that majestic leap assuming this is a harmful drug,quot; .

The CDC has now removed that hydroxychloroquine-specific information from its website. "There are no medications or other therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19," the page reads. As for the controversial drug, the updated page says: "Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials." The CDC also removed information from Remdesivir from the page, another drug that is being tested for treatment with COVID-19. However, the Remdesivir references did not include dosing instructions.

You can access the most recent version of the page, which lists other potential drugs that are being studied for use in treatment with COVID-19, at this link.

Image Source: David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock