CBS All Access to adapt Alena Dillon's "House of Mercy" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Alena Dillon's novel House of mercy, the story of a group of renegade nuns, will be adapted by CBS All Access after the transmitter acquired the rights to the book.

The Up News Info understands that The good wife Writer and producer Corinne Brinkerhoff will write and produce the project, which is in the early stages of development, through her Green Ribbon banner, which was created at CBS Television Studios, with Amy Schumer on board for executive production.

Other Brinkerhoff credits include CBS creator american gothic and the CW Not tomorrow.

The book, which was published in February 2020 by William Morrow, follows renegade protagonist Sister Evelyn and her fellow nuns as they preside over a safe haven for the abused and neglected.

William Morrow



After Evelyn receives the news that Mercy House will be investigated by Bishop Hawkins, a man with whom she shares a dark history, the nuns must hide the practices prohibited by the Catholic Church to protect everything they have built. Evelyn does her best to defend everything she loves. She is supported by the other nuns and the various residents of the refuge, whose differences are overcome by what unites them: they have all been destroyed by men but are determined to rebuild. In the midst of their fight, Evelyn discovers the extraordinary power of mercy and the grace it bestows, not only on those who receive it, but on those strong enough to grant it.

I feel pretty star named Schumer House of mercy a "life-altering" debut and the book "we've all been waiting."

The adaptation occurs when Dillon's second novel, about a girl training to become an Olympic gymnast, will be published in April 2021.

"It is exciting to put these characters, who are so dear to me, into the hands of brilliant and influential creators," said Dillon.

"I fell in love with this story about the resilience, redemption, and collective power of strong women, especially the singular Sister Evelyn, a reluctant heroine whose poignant journey exemplifies the daring, socially relevant, and female-led stories I want to tell" . Brinkerhoff added.

Dillon is represented by UTA and Wendy Sherman Associates. Brinkeroff is represented by attorney Ken Richman.