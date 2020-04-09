Cast and crew without "significant%" employee leave; Reduce senior management salaries by 50% – Deadline

Cast & Crew, one of Hollywood's top payroll companies, said tonight that it is giving up "a significant percentage" of its employees, and is implementing salary cuts of 50% for executive management and 25% for vice presidents and other high-level employees.

It is also decreasing working hours "for part of the staff", but a spokesperson declined to say how many employees are affected, or how many employees there are.

"Cast & Crew and companies in all industries have focused on the well-being of their employees and their families, as well as the company's continuing financial situation," said CEO Eric Belcher. "After evaluating our options given the temporary slowdown in the entertainment industry caused by COVID-19, we are taking several steps to align our costs with the economic situation in the industry we serve."

The company, he said, "will continue to have enough core staff to fully serve customers and handle the amount of production work, and that critical systems and processes that customers rely on will remain intact, operational, and secure throughout this period."

Cast & Crew says the fired employees, rather than firing them, "allow those affected to maintain a working relationship with the company during the leave period. It also allows Cast & Crew to bring those people back to the company quickly. and smooth when conditions improve. "

Employees without permission “will receive immediate payment for accrued vacations; Health care benefits will continue in effect, and Cast & Crew will pay the full cost of employee and company premiums for health, dental and vision coverage. US employees USA They will be eligible, once they have been suspended, to apply for any federal compensation through recent government actions, as well as to apply for state unemployment insurance. "

"Our goal is to navigate successfully during this period and minimize the negative impact," said Belcher. "Then we can resume numerous operations and bring our team together when the situation changes. We remain highly optimistic about the future of the entertainment production industry, and our company's place in it, once this unfortunate health crisis recedes. With the growing demand and consumption for streaming and other types of video content, we expect production to return as soon as travel restrictions and social distancing requirements are lifted. "

Founded in 1976 and based in Burbank, Cast & Crew provides payroll and human resources, accounting and finance, and workflow and productivity software and services for the entertainment industry. Its services include payroll processing, waste processing, workers compensation services, labor relations, production incentives, and production tax credit financing.