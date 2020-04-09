Carson Daly successfully cuts hair during coronavirus quarantine

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; Voice & # 39; hair is cut & # 39; very thick & # 39; at home with the help of her 11-year-old son Jack and famous stylist Chris Appleton while her co-hosts of & # 39; Today & # 39; they watch nervously.

Carson Daly You don't need to go to a barber shop to cut your hair when safety guidelines are followed to avoid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday morning, April 8, the "Today"The co-host of the show successfully delivered to live television from the comfort of his home.

During the particular episode of the morning show, Daly's co-host Savannah Guthrie He told viewers: "Carson himself has recognized that his hair has gone wild. It is like a wild tumbleweed!" With Daly on standby at her home, she reported that they had invited A-list stylist Chris Appleton to guide him on the phone on how to remove his hair.

Being a good sport, Daly picked up his razor and said to his team, "I'm ready. I'm going to work on the sides first. I don't know if I wear a number two or three." Appleton suggested that she "start with number three," explaining that people should start cutting their hair a bit longer before shortening slowly.

When it started buzzing to the side of her head, Daly asked again, "Is the movement south to north?" Appleton ordered him to go "bottom to top" before recommending "a small movement of movement." As Guthrie and other co-hosts nervously watched him, the former VJ on MTV "Live Total Request"he exclaimed," Oh, it's working, it's working! "

When she needed to cut off the back of her head, Daly enlisted the help of her 11-year-old son Jackson James. "I am trying to look at his work in the mirror and it is actually quite good," he explained to his co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin Y Al Roker.

After going off the air, Daly manipulated the end result of her haircut and posted an altered photo of him with his shaved head on Instagram. "Here is the final product! I think we did pretty well! Thank you @ chrisappleton1 for accompanying my son and me through the self-haircut process that I'm live at @todayshow," he said.

Days earlier, Daly showed off her unruly hair that has gone wild since she became isolated at home with her family. "I have literally ONLY focused on 3 things. The well-being of my amazing wife, our newborn and my other 3 young children," he wrote in an Instagram post. "But for the life of me I can't understand how a dog and a lawn can legally get their hair cut before me. I'm becoming Michael Landon. (Google it kids) I hope everyone is there! God bless …"