Cardi B joins Fashion Nova to deliver $ 1 million to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

In a social media post, the hit maker & # 39; I like & # 39; Announces that she and the clothing brand will give away $ 1,000 every hour to those struggling to pay the bills and feed their families.

Rapper Cardi B and executives of clothing brand Fashion Nova are helping financially struggling fans during the coronavirus pandemic by organizing a $ 1 million (£ 810,000) cash gift.

The creator of hits "I Like It", who is a spokesperson for the label, through which he released his own collection, announced the news online on Wednesday (April 8), revealing that $ 1,000 (£ 810) will be awarded. every hour until the funds are gone.

In an Instagram post, Cardi wrote: "Thank you all for supporting me and @FashionNova, I joined them in helping those who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay the bills, feed their families, and take care of their general essential needs. "

"#FashionNovaCARES and I are giving away $ 1,000 EVERY HOUR until we have given away $ 1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $ 1,000 can help you right now. We will read your presentations and select stories every day, so to enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares. "

Cardi explained that "personally" she will read the entries to help choose 24 lucky winners each day.

Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, added in a statement to TMZ: "As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need."

The news comes days after the hip-hop star, who has openly voiced her criticism of government officials' handling of the health crisis, donated 20,000 OWYN food supplement drinks to first responders and workers at the health in his native New York, which has become the epicenter of the US outbreak COVID-19.