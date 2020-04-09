Cardi B criticizes young voters for & # 39; lying & # 39; after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race

Instagram

The lyricist & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He is furious with young voters who seemed to support Bernie Sanders on the Internet but did not actually vote for the Democratic politician.

Up News Info –

Cardi B targeted fans who did not show up at the polls to support the former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after he left the race on Wednesday April 8, 2020.

Hitmaker "Bodak Yellow" said he was "very upset with everyone," noting that the overwhelming support he received online did not match the poll results.

"I see a lot of young people on the Internet who always lie … all of you motherfuckers, all of you young motherfuckers," he said. "They weren't voting, they weren't voting, what the hell was going on with that?"

Cardi added that the people who vote are older and focused on different issues, and told younger fans, "Those are the people who vote! Those are the people who vote, and so that means Bernie is offside. motherf ** king race! "

The "Like" star has met with Sanders on several occasions throughout his campaign, and has even endorsed the star to enter politics.

"Cardi B is deeply concerned about what is happening in the country," he told TMZ. "She knows what it is like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics."

Meanwhile, "Weird eye"star Jonathan Van Ness, Actress Alyssa Milanoand comedian and podcaster Jon Gabrus He also reflected on the shocking news, with model / actress Emily Ratajkowski, who publicly supported Sanders, admitting that she feels "so desperate, devastated, and powerless." #BernieIsOurHope #BernieDropOut ".

Sanders' withdrawal leaves former vice president Joe Biden as the only Democratic candidate in the US presidential election. USA 2020 that will take place in November.