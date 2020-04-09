Cardi B challenges Rah Ali to liquidate Fued as "I like women" during a Twitter fight

WENN / instagram

"I understand you don't like me, but to put a fake tweet on my tyring to start S ** t …" writes the Grammy-winning rapper on his Twitter account about Nicki Minaj's friend. .

Cardi B had a heated exchange with Rah ali On twitter. The hit creator "Bodak Yellow" turned to his account to call Ali for allegedly spreading false news about her on his popular radio show "Onsite." using a supposedly edited tweet.

"How do you post fake tweets from me? They cleared me up months ago! When these weirdos make this fake shit! I never wrote this on my twitter and put it ON MY SON!" Cardi took a screenshot alongside an Instagram post from Onsite! submitting an alleged fake tweet. "I understand he doesn't like me, but putting a fake tweet on my tyring to start S ** t …"

The saying "fake" tweet that made Cardi so nervous said: "I try so hard not to respond to the fights and their responses that keep throwing at me. But when you challenge my motherhood is when you caught me." Damn you crazy! Put out a successful album instead of dissuading people!

Ali, who is a good friend of Cardi's most prominent enemy Nicki Minaj, learned of the now deleted tweet. She replied in no time, "Quit Twitter, before hiding Cardi Make up forCheating scandal by adding, "her husband in the other room in that video game, texting again."

It wasn't long before the "Invasion of Privacy" star responded. "NOBODY IS GIVING IN THE SNAKE, TALKING ABOUT YOU! Let's not talk about husbands because I'm going to put their entire situation in danger! I tell them if they want to treat me like women! Idc what they publish about me! This is not how I know brand, "Cardi tweeted.

"Ouuu baby, let's do it," Ali replied. "Your lame friend already TRIED that, my union is SOLID. So please give your best chance, so I can make fun of you completely."

Without backing down, Cardi replied, "Are you sure you want to try it? Why did I get your receipts and that in ATL? Anyway, like I said, I'm telling you if you want to solve it as women. You haven't written again, have you? doing this to get attention? DON'T LEAVE AF ** K if you post about me JUST DON'T POST LIES! "Without addressing Cardi's claims about DMs, Ali said," Yes, I am POSITIVE, I want to test it. I am from the state of showing myself . Let's go!"

Since then, Cardi has removed her tweets directed at Ali.