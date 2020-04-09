But what is this? – Up News Info Tampa

Matzo crack is an Easter revelation that the whole family will devour. It's easy to make with endless combinations of recipes through the pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.

For the past few years, Christmas Crack has been making a charge as the DIY snack of the day. But even plus Recently, a spinoff series called "matzo crack," made especially for Easter, but just as addictive, has come on the scene with a sweet, salty thud.

QUICK MATZOMatzo artisan: worth the investmentI can tell from experience that, despite how good Easter food is, with all its tender meat and warm goodness, desserts have never gained a prominent role. Because yeast and yeast cannot be used in cooking and Passover cooking (for symbolic reasons), cakes, cookies, and breads are mainly disqualified.

The traditional charoset, a mix of chopped apples, walnuts, wine, and brown sugar, is tasty, sure, but it feels more like something you would spoon Chobani into than an indulgent dessert. And macaroni; Well, macaroni is good too, I guess, but if coconut isn't your thing, you'll be left with another bowl of charoset. The point is, we're thrilled to add this brave newcomer to the Easter dessert line. But what exactly is this matzo crack and how do you do it?

Matzo crack, sometimes more delicate as "crisp matzo," is a sweet, salty, crisp, and crunchy snack made with matzo-proof Easter cookies (unleavened), topped with chocolate, toffee, and / or a caramel shell. From there, you can stick to just about anything for a personal touch or satisfy your crew's cravings. Popular ingredients include mint chunks, nuts, and crunch seeds along with chocolate chips, chips, coconut flakes, and marshmallows.

In addition to hitting those sweet and savory cravings in one fell swoop, the matzo crack is low-difficulty, inexpensive, perfect for preparing in large batches for groups, and certainly a snack. You can find it at kosher delis and specialty stores this time of year, but we suggest you make yours. Aside from the intermittent time for toffee to bake and chocolate to set, matzo crack won't take too much time or energy. This fun dessert lends itself to a lively and casual gathering as guests don't have to commit to a full piece of cake, instead they can reach or wander up to the crack plate and break a piece at will. You can also wrap your extra crack in festive ribbon or plastic bags and send your guests a small gift of matzo crack to go.

For kitchen supplies, all you need to get started are some baking sheets, a spatula, parchment paper, some small bowls, and an oven. Take a look at some of these easy matzo crack recipes below.

Matzo Brittle (Crack)

This classic recipe calls for chopped almonds and walnuts in addition to semi-sweet chocolate. A small burst of good Maldon sea salt completes a harmony of flavors. Feel free to add to the recipe and make a batch the day before too. The caramel coating prevents the matzo from going rancid. Get our Matzo Crack recipe.

Chocolate and matzo caramel crack

This recipe uses toffee, which becomes more brittle than caramel and gives your crack an extra crunch. Have fun with the ingredients, not only for the flavor but also for the color. Get the recipe for Chocolate Toffee Matzo Crack.

Chocolate-dipped matzo crack sampler

Do you REALLY want to please everyone this Easter? Make some variations on the classic matzo crack. White chocolate and pistachio matzo, or dark chocolate mint: the possibilities are endless and leftovers will be the best problem you've ever had. Get the chocolate-coated matzo crack recipe.

Article courtesy of Up News Info 'sister site Chowhound.com. All featured products are independently selected by Chowhound Editors. When you buy something through our retail links, they may receive a commission.