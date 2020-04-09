Bruno Fernandes reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's role in closing Manchester United switch | Football news

The United midfielder says he has closely watched the club since Cristiano Ronaldo joined in 2003





Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January

Bruno Fernandes says he was convinced to join Manchester United due to the trust shown in him by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United boss traveled to Portugal to see Fernandes in action during the transfer period in January, before a £ 68 million deal was agreed for the 25-year-old to join the club from Sporting Lisbon.

It was the Portugal international's "personality and fire,quot; that beat Solskjaer, and the coach's faith in Fernandes has proven to be well placed with the midfielder impressing since his arrival and contributing three goals and four assists in nine games.

When asked why he decided to join United in a fan Q,amp;A on the club's official website, Fernandes said, "For me, the most important thing was obviously the coach's confidence."

"I need to know that I'm backed by the coach, because sometimes when you change clubs, not every time the coach wants you."

"It is not that I need to come because the coach wants me to play, no, not like that, but I want to feel the coach's confidence. You come, you are a choice for me and you come. I need you, I love you, it is not as if you come and I ask you but will I play?

"No, this is not the point for me. For me, the point is the confidence that he has in me. If he has confidence in me, then the rest is working."

"I need to work to conquer my place, play games, keep going with games and games and games."

Fernandes became very interested in United after Cristiano Ronaldo joined

However, Fernandes had already been watching United long before signing.

"Joining Manchester United was very easy because since I was a child it was a dream, so for me, taking this step, a big step towards the Premier League towards Manchester United was perfect," he added.

"I looked at Manchester with more interest when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was here because it is normal when you have Portuguese players in some teams, you look at them more than other teams."

"But at that point, I started looking at Manchester in a different way because you see Cristiano but then you also see the team and you have Paul Scholes, you have (Wayne) Rooney, you have (Ryan) Giggs and you have Roy Keane, (Eric) Cantona earlier.

"You have a lot of players … I don't know … (Ruud) van Nistelrooy … I can stay here for hours saying all the names of Manchester United players. Also Nani, who has played with me."