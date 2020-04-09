Broomfield votes against issuing order to stop oil and gas work due to coronavirus concerns

Facing a possible legal challenge, Broomfield elected officials have decided not to issue a public health order that would have delayed work at an oil and gas site while there is a stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Broomfield City Council, acting as the county health board, voted 9-1 Wednesday night against the measure after appearing ready a couple of weeks ago to order Extraction Oil and Gas Co. to postpone the work. until you stay home. Order is lifted.

Governor Jared Polis has extended the order to April 26 from April 11.

Broomfield leaders wanted Extraction to delay its planned "return flow,quot; at an 18-well site while people spend most of their time at home. They said they sought an emergency health order after the company refused to wait.

Extraction has said it wants to start work in mid-April. The company declined Thursday to specify a date.

Return flow, in which fluids used in hydraulic fracturing are brought to the surface, produces some of the highest levels of emissions in oil and gas operations, according to studies, including a 2019 state health study. The substances released include benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Several hundred Broomfield residents signed a petition asking the city to stop work during the coronavirus pandemic to protect nearby residents, including a development for people 55 and older.

The extraction, which said its closed-loop system will greatly reduce emissions, won a temporary restraining order to block Broomfield's action. Although state District Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski, Jr. reversed the order on Monday, he cautioned that if the city issued the health order, the company's claims of breach of contract "are certainly ready for adjudication."

During a hearing on March 25, city and outside attorneys told council members that Extraction, which has an agreement with the city for its oil and gas operations, would likely sue for an order to stop its work. They said that if the public health order were objective or legally insufficient, the city could end up paying damages.

"We were told Extraction would have a solid case," Provisional Mayor Teyle Guyleen Castriotta said Thursday. "We were holding on to the hope that we could get this relief for the residents, but we ran into a wall."

Castriotta and other council members expressed concern about the financial risks of a court battle as the city faces budget deficits due to the economic turmoil related to the coronavirus.

Experts working for the city told the council that Extraction technology is different from traditional return techniques and is among the most up-to-date.

“Our technology and best practices are known to be among the best in the state. Broomfield's own oil and gas experts testified so many times last week at council meetings, "Extraction spokesman Brian Cain said in an email." We applauded Broomfield's decision last night and his acknowledgment of responsibilities to his community. "

Castriotta said city officials will monitor residents' interest by continuing to monitor air quality, any complaints, and the company's work.

"It was difficult to swallow. Senate bill 181 is here to allow locals to protect the health of the community, but we discovered that there are more barriers than anyone had anticipated, "said Nathalie Eddy of the Earthworks environmental group, referring to a new law. which gives local governments more control over oil and gas development.