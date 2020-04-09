A total of 31 theatrical productions have darkened since March 12 after New York City announced its guidelines for staying home in the fight against the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadway curtains will remain closed until June 7, a two-month extension of the current coronavirus closing Up News Info.

All shows on the Gran Vía Blanca were postponed as guidelines for staying home in New York City were announced on March 12.

Broadway League officials agreed to extend the Up News Info after speaking with theater owners and producers.

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, theater artists, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, tells Deadline.

"Broadway will always be in the heart of the Big Apple, and we join artists, theater professionals, and fans to wait for the moment when we can once again experience live theater together."

In total, 31 productions were shut down on March 12 and 15 productions were due to open in the spring. A handful of new shows, including "Hangmen" by Martin McDonagh and "Who & # 39; s Afraid of Virginia Woolf" by Edward Albee? now it won't open at all.