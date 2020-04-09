Brandin Cooks Business Ratings: Bill O & # 39; Brien loses another, Rams does everything right

Bill O & # 39; Brien made another trade Thursday that involved a wide receiver and a second-round pick. This time, the Texans coach and general manager agreed to acquire Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Rams in exchange for the 57th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

The move comes after the Texans agreed last month to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and the 40th pick in this month's draft. O & # 39; Brien was widely criticized for that exchange, which is not yet official.

Sporting News rates the reported exchange of cooks from Los Angeles to Houston:

Rams grade: B-

The Rams have a lot of money tied up in just a few players. Quarterback Jared Goff is capped at $ 36 million and $ 32.5 million in the next two seasons. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald will take $ 25 million and $ 27.9 million against the limit in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Rams are also paying $ 20.15 million against the cap for running back Todd Gurley for not playing for them. The team does not have a first-round pick this year or next due to its trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is likely to sign a $ 16 million contract extension north per year.

Los Angeles is also not saving money with this deal. He'll pay more in deadline to Cooks than to Gurley.

I think the $ 21.8M maximum charge for Cooks will be the highest single-year dead money charge ever charged by a player, surpassing the $ 21.12M that the Steelers took on Antonio Brown last year. – Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 10, 2020

The Rams now benefit from having four teams in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft; there, they can add young players with affordable four-year contracts. Additionally, the team still has two good receivers at Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, who will enter the final year of his rookie contract. Josh Reynolds intervened well when Cooks and others were injured last year; It will be a solid replacement as the third receiver.

Blue jeans grade: C-

In isolation, this exchange is fine, but a full evaluation is needed, starting with what Texans might have gotten in the second round of the draft.

The 2020 wide receiver draft class is the deepest in recent memory. Cooks will likely have an immediate greater impact than a rookie, but it will also be about $ 10 million a year more expensive in the next four years than a receiver made at No. 40, the choice Houston is receiving at the Hopkins exchange. If it wasn't traded for Cooks, then the Texans would still have their own pick at No. 57 to add another budget player. That selection now goes to LA.

The trade also seems to contradict the logic used for the Hopkins trade. O & # 39; Brien claims Houston dealt Hopkins to him because he didn't want to pay him more money, but he's paying Johnson and Cooks (and free agent Randall Cobb) much more than they would have paid Hopkins, even to an extent . Cooks ($ 8 million), Johnson ($ 10.2 million), and Cobb ($ 3.75 million) will earn $ 21.95 million combined next season compared to the $ 12.5 million that was owed to Hopkins.

It is also difficult to isolate this trade from other exchanges that O & # 39; Brien has made in the last year. The Texans essentially traded Hopkins for Cooks, Johnson and a 17-point move in the second round.

Then there is the story of the cooks. He has suffered five concussions in six seasons and has been changed three times. He had 42 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season, a fraction of the 104 catches, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns that Hopkins compiled in 15 games in 2019.

The upbeat view for the Texans is that the 26-year-old Cooks returns to his 2018 form when he had 80 catches and 1,204 yards, giving Deshaun Watson another decent receiving option alongside Cobb, Will Fuller, and Kenny. Stills. Still, O & # 39; Brien's offseason has been difficult to understand.

(Salary figures taken from Spotrac.com.)